Mamata Banerjee wishes speedy recovery to JP Nadda as he tests Covid positive

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Minutes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda announced his positive diagnosis of Covid-19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

"Heard about BJP National President Shri JP Nadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Nadda informed that due to the presence of initial symptoms for the novel coronavirus, he got himself tested and consequently, the report came out to be positive.



"...My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," an excerpt of his tweet read.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister and BJP chief indulged in a war of words with the former taking a dig at Nadda on Thursday during his two-day visit to the state as part of his 120-days nationwide tour. The BJP leader had also retaliated by saying that the Trinamool Congress supremo's remarks were not in keeping with the Bengali culture. (ANI)







