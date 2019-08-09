West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file pic)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file pic)

Mamata Banerjee writes to Piyush Goyal expressing concern over EDFC

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:27 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal expressing her concern over the 'underdeveloped' stretch of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) for which she claimed her state has acquired 70 per cent of the land and handed over the possession of 60 per cent to Railways.
"Across North India, EDFC stretches from Ludhiana to Mughalsarai covering a distance of about 1,192 Kms from Mughalsarai, there will be a second eastward leg for another 126 km up to Sonnagar in Bihar. However, strangely, the fate of the further eastward stretch from Sonnagar to Dankuni (in West Bengal) has a distance of 538 Kms is yet uncertain," said Mamata in her letter.
"Indian Railways have started taking help of our State government for land acquisition for this third stretch also, and in West Bengal, we have already acquired 70 per cent of land requirement and handed over possession of 60 per cent of land for this stretch," read the letter.
"But, while the first two legs, and indeed the overwhelmingly major portions of the EDFC, are being executed by Indian Railways in direct/public governmental mode, this third stretch in West Bengal is apparently expected to be executed in PPP model. Much of the land has been acquired by us, but the government of India has not yet decided a precise course of execution of EDFC in this Sonnagar-Dankuni phase," it read.
"I would, therefore, urge you to kindly intervene to address this strategic policy gap affecting the future of EDFC in West Bengal so that the project could come eastwards to Kolkata and the acquisition of land for the project in the state is done justice," said Mamata. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:38 IST

Cong president should be one who can struggle for party: PPCC...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Punjab unit Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the post of party president is "not the post of a peon and the names that are popping up in the news are sponsored."

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:33 IST

Andhra CM promotes state as desired destination for investment...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy promoted the state as a desired destination for investment and trade on a global path while saying that the core strength of the state lies in its honesty, sincerity, and commitment during "Diplomatic Outre

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:30 IST

Maharashtra floods: 40,000 trucks struck, 1 lakh hectares of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta informed that nearly 40,000 trucks are stuck on National Highway-4 and approximately 1 lakh hectares of agricultural land is affected due to flood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:25 IST

Pilot project of water conservation on Yamuna flood plain inaugurated

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inaugurated the historic underground natural water reservoirs to conserve rainwater in the floodplains of river Yamuna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:22 IST

On Quit India Movement's anniversary, President receives book...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind was on Friday presented with a book narrating life and times of Mahatma Gandhi through 500 rare photographs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:16 IST

CBI court grants bail to two accused in NPCC project bribe case

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A special CBI court on Friday granted bail to two accused in an alleged bribe case pertaining to an alleged bribery case pertaining to contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:07 IST

Discoms obliged to provide unconditional LCs for power...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of State (MoS) Independent Charge for Ministry of Power, has asked all distribution companies (discoms) to provide unconditional Letter of Credit for power purchases.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:07 IST

J'khand: Arjun Munda celebrates International Day of Indigenous...

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda along with his wife Meera Munda participated in a 'Shobha Yatra' here on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:06 IST

Army carrying out rescue ops on war footing: Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Close to 200 teams of the Indian Army have rescued approximately 45,000 people from the floods in Maharashtra and Karnataka and more relief and rescue operations are ongoing, said Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISD) Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:54 IST

Sudha Rani Relangi appointed Director of Prosecution in CBI

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Sudha Rani Relangi was on Friday appointed the Director of Prosecution in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:51 IST

Article 370 scrapped: J-K residents to enjoy equal rights and...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Free from the shackles of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir region is now looking forward to a glorious future, with the implementation of Central schemes and laws in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:48 IST

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to become Union Territories on Oct 31

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Central government on Friday issued notification stating that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31.

Read More
iocl