Mamata Banerjee's governance getting increasingly distanced from rule of law, have been cautioning her: Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that governance by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and constitution" and he has been cautioning her.

Dhankar also said that he will work for ensuring free, fair and violence-free election in the state next year.

"Constitutional parameters must be adhered to. The governance by Mamata Banerjee is getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and the Constitution of India. I have been cautioning her," Dhankhar told ANI here.

He said that his greatest challenge and obligation is to ensure that by the time elections approach, there is a calm and composed atmosphere in the state.

"Police administration continues to be in political mode. They continue to be engaged in political activities like workers of a political party. That is misconduct," he said, adding that many officers in police and administration had heeded his advice.

"But I find some of them are deeply involved. They are virtual stakeholders in the ruling dispensation. That is a very alarming situation. Free, fair and violence-free election is my assurance to the people of West Bengal as they are entitled to it. We must work towards it. The real stakeholders are the voters and they will contribute to it," Dhankhar said.

The Governor had sent a report to the Centre following an attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday. He had condemned the incident as "slur on our democratic fabric".

Dhankar said that he was concerned when unauthorised people take control of political power without legal authority.

"It is then I make an appeal, sanitise power corridors of intruders. Otherwise, whoever does politics, is their lookout, not mine," he said.

Dhankhar also raised questions over the Bengal Global Business Summit and urged the government to respond to his queries in the matter. "How much money was spent on the summit. Who organised it? Was it an act of nepotism, corruption?" he asked. (ANI)