Mamata Banerjee's leg in serious condition: TMC MLA Paresh Pal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leg is in serious condition, informed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Pal on Thursday, a day after she was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons.

"The condition of her (Mamata Banerjee) leg is serious. Doctors are treating her. A little more pressure could have resulted in spine injury," Pal told reporters outside the SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tathagata Roy and Shamik Bhattacharya also reached the SSKM Hospital to meet the Chief Minister but were unable to meet after they were advised otherwise.

"We wanted to meet her (Mamata Banerjee) but couldn't because that was not medically advised. We met Aroop Biswas ji and asked him to convey best wishes to her," Roy said.

The incident allegedly happened at Birulia when Banerjee after her scheduled campaigning programme in Nandigram was returning to Reyapara.

This comes ahead of the elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, which will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)