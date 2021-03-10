Mamata chanting Jai Siyaram during campaign a good thing: BJP MP Jual Oram

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jual Oram on Wednesday said the election campaign is having a good effect on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she is chanting 'Chandi Path' and 'Jai Siyaram' if nothing else.

"It is a good thing that Mamta didi is changing. This is the effect of the election campaign. At one time, we saw in the media reporting that she would abuse those who chanted Jai Shri Ram. Nowadays, she has started reciting Jai Siyaram Jai Shri Krishna, and doing Chandi Path," Oram said.

"This shows that the impact of election campaigning in West Bengal is strong. If nothing else, at least Didi is improving. It's a good thing," the MP added.



The former Union Minister further added that it is good for a democracy that even conceited politicians change for the better during election campaigns.

On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the BJP MPs to act as facilitators in COVID-19 vaccination drive, Oram said that he would engage volunteers at vaccination centres to help in the drive.

"The PM has given us instructions. I used to do this earlier also, but now we will do with more energy whatever we can do. I will appoint my volunteers to help in the work," the leader added. (ANI)

