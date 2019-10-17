Mamata commits gaffe, lauds 'Abhishek Babu' as Nobel Prize winner

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:37 IST

Skill development centres to be set in state for training...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has stated that soon as many as 25 skill development centers will be set in the state and the unemployed people will also be trained so that they become capable enough to establish the industries on the