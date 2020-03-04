Mamata demands SC-monitored probe in Delhi violence

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a judicial enquiry, monitored by Supreme Court, into the Delhi violence.

The chief minister also alleged that the BJP was using the coronavirus outbreak as a ploy to cover up the violence in the capital. "They are doing so to avoid questions on the Delhi violence by the public," she said

Addressing a rally in Malda district, Banerjee said: "Till date, nobody has any clear information about how many people were killed during the Delhi violence."

"Nobody from the BJP government has till now said that they condemn the violence in Delhi. The BJP government is responsible for the deaths," she added.

"The BJP demands enquiry in each and every incident happening in West Bengal. Now, I demand a judicial enquiry under the watch of Supreme Court on the Delhi violence," she said.

She also said that she will ensure that whoever says "Goli maro" in West Bengal would be arrested. (ANI)

