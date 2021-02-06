Mamata Didi has done injustice to farmers in West Bengal: JP Nadda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], February 6 (ANI): Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over not implementing Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Saturday said, "Didi has done injustice to the farmers in the state".

"Mamata Didi has done injustice to the farmers here. She in her stubbornness, ego and pride, did not roll out PM's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal. This has kept over 70 lakh farmers deprived of its benefit," Nadda said while addressing in Malda.

The BJP chief said that Mamata announced that she will also roll out the scheme in the state after when around 25 lakh people urged to the Centre for the matter and the elections were around the corner in the state.

"When around 25 lakh people urged to the Centre, then Mamata ji said I will also implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Mamata ji, elections are around the corner, what is the point repenting when the damage has already been done?" Nadda accused.

Nadda reached West Bengal on late Friday night to launch the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' also attended the 'Krishok Surokha Saha - Bhoj' here.



He was also scheduled to visit Malda district and hold a roadshow from Foara More to Rabindranath Tagore Statue in the district, following which he visit Sri Sri Gauranga Janmasthan Ashram at Nabadwip. He was also scheduled to visit Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture here in the morning and later the 'Krishok Surokha Saha - Bhoj'.



A PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against the yatra citing concerns over COVID-19 and law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya yesterday said the court has not issued any stay order on the yatra and hence the district administration cannot stop it. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar on February 11.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)