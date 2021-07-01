Mamata does politics on every issue, says Suvendu Adhikari

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does politics on every issue and has the old habit of hurling abuses at the Centre on issues.

While speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee ji is the Chief Minister as well as the health minister of the state. She likes to do politics on every issue and blaming BJP and PM Modi on every issue is her old habit."

A meeting was held today between Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Suvendu Adhikari today.

Talking about the meeting, Adhikari said, "We have given a report to the Union Health Minister on the fake vaccines being distributed in the state and the Bengal government also has sent an interim report to the Health Ministry in this matter."



"Union Health Minister told me that State Government has sent an interim report. A copy will be sent to me. There's only one vaccination portal - CoWIN. But West Bengal government launched its own Benvax portal. I complained. Minister accepted it and ordered inquiry", said Suvendu Adhikari.

On June 26, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by Central agencies into the alleged COVID-19 vaccination fraud case in Kolkata.

Upon meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari today said, "We are working under the guidance of Amit Shah ji and he continues to guide us from time to time." Adhikari also briefly spoke on the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that the matter is in the Court and further refrained to comment on it.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence in the state during the budget session of assembly starting from July 2.

It will be the first such session after the results of assembly polls on May 2.

Sources stated that Adhikari briefed Shah regarding the prevailing situation in West Bengal. Adhikari also met the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to discuss various legal issues. (ANI)

