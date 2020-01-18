Mamata doesn't turn up for meeting called by Governor Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Citing preoccupations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee">West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn't attend a meeting called by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss issues pertaining to two Bills, a Raj Bhavan official said here on Friday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held today to discuss the pendency of two Bills -- the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and the West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019.

"Today the Chief Minister's Office informed the Governor's office that on account of preoccupations on January 17, it will not be possible for the Chief Minister to attend this meeting," the official said in a press release.

"In this matter, as regards this meeting, already the Leader of the Opposition, WBLA, Abdul Mannan and Dr Sujan Chakraborty, leader of Left Front Legislature Party, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, have requested for a meeting on January 21 and their meeting will be on that date," added the release. (ANI)