Mamata expresses anguish over firing in Meghalaya

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed anguish over Tuesday's tragic firing in Meghalaya that killed six persons.

In a tweet, Mamata Banerjee stated "I am gravely anguished by the tragic instance of firing at Mukroh, Meghalaya, that claimed lives of 6 people."

Also Trinamool Congress' founder chairperson Banerjee expressed her condolences to the grief-stricken families.



Mamata further stated in her tweet "I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this conflict. I earnestly pray that peace and calm prevails for the greater good."

A total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guards were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

Describing the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said on Tuesday, "An unfortunate incident occurred at Mukroh village in which six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam forest guards. I would like to express my deepest condolences. An inquest was conducted and FIR was registered by Meghalaya Police.

As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was chased and later seized by Assam forest guards with the Assam Police. On learning of this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards.

Subsequently, Assam Police and Assam forest guards resorted to firing to disperse the crowd in which six persons died. (ANI)

