Mamata govt to bring resolutions against farm laws in Assembly, plans to set up planning commission

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government will bring a resolution against the farm laws in the state Assembly and also added that it plans to set up a planning commission.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, she announced to build a national university which will be named after freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

"I am in favour of farmers and want the withdrawal of these three bills for the sake of the country and farmers. Before the bills came in, they had godowns made. Their political intention is clear and that's why they are not taking it back," Banerjee said.



"As the Assembly election is close, the Prime Minister is only thinking about Bangla. They are asking about Kisan Yojana but our schemes for farmers are enough. I called him hearing a lot every time. I told him to send us funds but they said they will give it directly to farmers. We will pass resolutions against anti-farmer laws in Assembly. Though the BJP won't support them, we will have the Assembly for a few days," she said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The chief minister said that the state government will set up a planning commission.

"Now planning commission is not there, it's NITI Aayog. There is no discussion now. It is not in our hand. It is all in the hands of Delhi. That's why we are planning a National Planning Commission. We will take (Nobel Prize winner) Abhijit Banerjee's advice as well," she said. (ANI)

