Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday carried out a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The West Bengal Chief Minister has been protesting against the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register for over a month. She has held several programmes and marches. (ANI)
Mamata holds march against CAA, NRC in West Bengal's Durgapur
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:24 IST
