Mamata, Jai Ram Thakur and Amarinder Singh miss NITI Aayog meet

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): In the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held here on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were the only ones who were absent, said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

"On a very short notice, we have got an overwhelming response. Only three Chief Ministers have not come. Among the three one has gone to Germany (Thakur), one is ill (Amarinder) while West Bengal Chief Minister could not attend the meeting," Kumar said at a press briefing held after the meeting.

"Rest all were present. Delhi Chief Minister, two Lieutenant Governors, and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir was also present," he added.

"NITI Aayog governing council meeting is the governing council of only Chief Ministers and LG Andaman was also present. Because Jammu and Kashmir has no Chief Minister, Governor represented the state. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has gone abroad so state chief secretary was present as an officer. Punjab Chief Minister was not well so chief secretary Punjab was present," Kumar told media here.

Prime Minister Modi chaired the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The council, which includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials, reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities. (ANI)

