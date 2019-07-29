Mamata launches campaign to address public grievances

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday here launched a campaign to address public grievances.

In the bid, the state government unveiled a website and provided a number, through which people can register their complaints.

"We are providing with a phone number and a website through which the general public can directly register their issues/complaints. The phone number is 9137091370, and the website www.didikaybolo.com. Now people will be able to coordinate directly with the government." Mamata said during the press conference.

"We are starting this campaign in order to directly communicate with people and address their grievances. Besides, in the upcoming 100 days, over 1000 party workers and delegates will visit several villages in the state, stay there for a night and meet people over there in order to listen to their problems and address them directly," she added.

Mamata at the event said, the Trinamool Congress government regularly holds administrative review meetings. She added that 450 meetings have been held so far.

"To maintain a connection with the people at grass root level, during the review meetings, I meet all the Panchayat Samiti heads, Zila Parisha members, MLAs, MPs and the block level officers," she said.

The chief minister added that a 'Chief Minister grievances cell' has already been made operational and they have started receiving the complaints as well. (ANI)

