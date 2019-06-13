West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (File photo)
Mamata-led govt machinery is completely 'defunct': Congress MP to WB Governor

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): In the wake of ongoing unrest in West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Thursday wrote a letter to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led government machinery is completely "defunct" and "total anarchy" prevailed in the state.
Concerned over law and order situation in the state, Chowdhary said "Law and order situation in the state has collapsed, Government is immune! Blood bath is very common and medical fraternity is concerned for their lives viz a viz common citizens."
"I would like to draw your attention that there is total anarchy prevails in the state of West Bengal as on date! Government machinery is completely defunct and Police are engaged to save their skin and job that depends on the whims and wills of one and only, the Chief Minister of the state," he added.
Attacking Banerjee, the Congress MP from Baharampur said, "Attacks on political opponents have been common in this great state, the goons under political patronage have been terrorising ordinary people irrespective of caste, creed, religion and/or noble professionalist."
"The recent attack on junior doctors may not be a stray incident, it shows inaction by the most partial Police Force commanded by the State Home Minister who is the Chief Minister herself," he claimed.
This comes after the Kolkata Police earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting the alleged political killings in the state.
The ruckus broke out when BJP workers were marching towards Lal Bazar, raising slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. In order to control the situation, police also used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 the party had won in 2014 national polls. The Left Front stands totally marginalised. The polls have come to a close, but TMC and BJP are still at loggerheads in the state. (ANI)

