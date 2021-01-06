Mamata meets Governor Dhankar at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

This meeting assumes significance as the ruling Trinamool Congress has been at loggerheads with Dhankar since he became governor in July last year.

Recently, Dhankar hit out at the Trinamool Congress chief for allegedly engaging in politically motivated police actions.

"Alarming reports that De facto boss WB Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA Mamata Banerjee vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings and transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha," the Governor had tweeted.

The two also locked horns when IPS officers were reshuffled after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked at a rally in the North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)