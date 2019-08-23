Mamata, Rahul extend Janmashtami greetings

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Wishing the nation on Janmashtami, Banerjee tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Janmashtami."

Gandhi tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Janmashtami."

In Mathura, which is considered to be the birthplace or 'Janmabhoomi' of Lord Krishna, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in Janmashtami celebrations on August 24.

A grand celebration, "Shri Krishnotsav," is being organised on the occasion of Janmashtami from August 23 to 25.

Sharing a picture of Lord Krishna on Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Thanks for recalling this beautiful verse with profound meaning on this day (Janmashtami)."

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

