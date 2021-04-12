Mamata says EC decision unconstitutional, to sit in dharna on Tuesday

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Election Commission's decision to ban her from campaigning in the assembly polls for 24 hours was "undemocratic and unconstitutional" and said she will sit on dharna on Tuesday in Kolkata from 12 noon to protest against it.

"To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon," Banerjee said in a tweet.

The Election Commission on Monday banned Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours from 8 pm today and said she had made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

The ban comes into force ahead of the fifth phase of assembly polls in the state on April 17.

The poll panel in its order condemned her statements" portent with serious law and order problems across the state (s)" and sternly warned her.



It advised her "to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force."

"The Commission imposes a ban of twenty-four hours on Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12, 2021, till 8 pm of April 13, 2021," the order said.

Congress leader and former MP Abhijeet Mukerjee slammed the ban by the poll panel and said it was "nothing but a naked display of favouritism".

"Banning a leader of a Political leader @MamataOfficial from campaigning for the next 24 Hrs while ignoring hate speeches of BJP leaders is nothing but a naked display of favouritism by @ECISVEEP. What is the deal between Mr Arora & BJP after his term end ?" he said in a tweet.

The next phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal will be held on April 17. (ANI)

