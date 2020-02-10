Mamata urges PM to refrain from 'divisive politics', offers cooperation to revive economy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from the "divisive and communal politics", stating that Union government and Opposition should work together to revive the slowing Indian economy.

"I request Prime Minister to refrain from political vendetta, communal politics and divisive politics. The government and Opposition shall work together to revive the Indian economy and for the development of the country. We are ready to have talks with Centre as it is a serious matter," said Banerjee during a post-Budget press conference.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the central government nowadays "does not consult states" before taking any decision.

Underlining on the state Budget, she said: "We do not make an anti-people Budget. We make a pro-people Budget. West Bengal is at the top among other states when it comes to development. We are giving the highest priority to education, farmers and health schemes."

Banerjee lambasted the Centre for blaming her government for not implementing the Centre's universal health scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' in the state and said that already free of cost treatment is being provided to people of West Bengal under various welfare schemes launched by the state government.

She claimed that state farmers' income has been increased by three times. (ANI)

