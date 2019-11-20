Mamata visits Murshidabad, meets families of labourers killed in Kashmir

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the family members of the labourers in Murshidabad, who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district last month.

On October 29, terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Banerjee said her government will provide logistical support to bring back Bengal workers from Kashmir. A total of 131 workers from the state are in Kashmir. (ANI)

