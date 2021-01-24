Mamata wishes speedy recovery to Lalu

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed concern over the health condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Very concerned about the health condition of @laluprasadrjd Ji. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery," Mamata said in a tweet.



Ailing Lalu Prasad has been brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi on Saturday.

The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for treatment to AIIMS.

A Health Bulletin from RIMS said earlier in the day that a high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) reflected pneumonia in his lungs. The bulletin said his condition was stable. (ANI)

