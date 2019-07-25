Mamata writes to PM Modi, urges to call all-party meeting on public funding of elections

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to call an all-party meeting to discuss public funding of Indian elections while pressing the need for electoral reforms.

Citing a report titled 'Poll Expenditure, the 2019 election' by the Centre of Media Studies (CMS), Banerjee has asserted that the 2019 General Elections was the "most expensive election ever, anywhere" and twice as expensive as the Parliamentary election held in 2014.

Banerjee has also claimed that government funding for elections is the norm today in 65 countries in the world and has demanded the same in India as well.

"India has gained notoriety of having spent the largest amount of funds in elections in 2019 in the world. I urge you to call an all-party meeting with the single agenda of public funding of elections in India, with the objective of rooting out what has been called the mother of all corruptions", the letter sent to Prime Minister by Banerjee read.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 was held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019. The results were declared on May 23. (ANI)

