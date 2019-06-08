Mamata's days as CM are numbered: Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that days of Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister of West Bengal were numbered.

"The way in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems that she doesn't believe in the Constitution. Her days as CM are numbered," said Singh while talking to ANI.

"Banerjee doesn't consider PM as the PM. She doesn't want to be part of the system. The people have decided. Her countdown has begun now. People want development," he said.

"The people will definitely oust her from power if she continues to behave like this," he added.

The BJP won 18 seats as against 22 won by TMC in West Bengal in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

