Mamata's party won with huge majority, its maximum responsibility should be to establish peace: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): A day after BJP office in Asansol was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said since the TMC won the recently concluded assembly elections by a huge mandate, the maximum responsibilty goes to the party to calm the people down and establish peace.

"Mamata ji's party won the election by huge majority. Therefore, the maximum responsibility is that of the TMC leaders to calm down the people, make them understand and establish peace," said Raut.

Hinting at the Cetral government, Raut stated that since Mamata Banerjee tendered her resignation yesteday, the law and order is in the hands of the Central Police Forces, adding that if any untowardly incident happens in the state, then everybody should take responsibilty for it.

"Currently the state is under the control of the Central Police Force, no government has been established there yet. Yesterday Mamta ji has submitted her resignation. The Election Commission and the Central Force which has been sent there (West Bengal) by the Centre have law and order in their hands. If something happens then everyone has to take the responsibility."

Hours after BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh warned West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to stop voilence in the state over the attack, Raut further questioned that if such war of words continues between both the sides then what will happen to the law and order in the state?

"If similar statements keep coming from both the sides, then what will happen to the law and order. Who will appeal for peace? The central government which is the greatest, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and JP Nadda who is going to West Bengal, should request the people to stay calm and maintain peace," said Raut.

Raut's remarks came after BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh had earlier in the day warned West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to stop voilence in the state.

Asking how would TMC leaders feel if they are treated the same way when they go to Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, he further warned the party MPs and MLAs to stay in their limits. Reacting to the alleged attack that took place the very next day the TMC emerged victorious in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the West Delhi Lok Sabha MP said that victory and defeat are a part of an election but murders are not.

Singh had said that 'TMC goons' were killing BJP workers, breaking their vehicles and setting their houses on fire, the BJP leader had earlier too issued a warning to Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders in a tweet on Monday.



The Shiv Sena leader further stated, "Now the election is over. Whether on this side or on the other side, if peace is not established and such bloodshed continues, then everyone's name will be spoilt."

Stating that West Bengal's history has always been of political voilence and no party has remained untouched by this, he emphasised that Coronavirus is speeding its grip over the country and said that "working together in a unified manner is the need of the hour."

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that 15-20 party goons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked ABVP West Bengal's Kolkata office and engaged in an altercation with the activists, assaulted them and vandalised the organization's state office.

They further alleged that TMC party goons deliberately vandalised the idols of Hindu deities and freedom fighters.

"Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram had made the TMC cadres very resentful of those responsible for her loss and that such 'traitors' would not be allowed to live in Bengal for long," ABVP said.

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling TMC government.

He will meet the BJP workers and their families affected by the violence and will hold protests.

BJP has also announced to hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 while following all COVID-19 protocols across all organisational mandals of the party.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Mamata will be taking oath as the state chief minister for the third consecutive term on Wednesday. (ANI)

