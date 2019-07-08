Doctors at MAMC, LNJP Hospital, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre have called a strike in a protest to the violence
Doctors at MAMC, LNJP Hospital, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre have called a strike in a protest to the violence

MAMC doctors on indefinite strike after doctor attacked by patient's relative

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Doctors at Malauna Azad Medical College (MAMC) went on an indefinite strike on Monday after a duty doctor in the emergency ward was assaulted by a patient's attendants.
The incident took place at Lok Nayak Hospital where a duty doctor posted at the emergency ward was physically assaulted by a patient's attendants.
MAMC's associated hospitals such as Lok Nayak, GB Pant, Sushruta Trauma Centre, Guru Nayak Eye Centre have shut down medical services including routine OPD and emergency care.
Following the ongoing strike, thousands of patients will face problems in getting medical treatment.
Dr Saikat Jena, RDA President, Lok Nayak Hospital told ANI, "This is the fourth incident in the past two months that doctors are beaten up. Previously, also we have demanded a safe environment at the workplace, but nothing happened. Routine healthcare service and emergency services are affected due to the ongoing strike. We are taking the matter with the administration,"
"We have done the discussion with striking doctors. We are taking action to meet their demands. Now, doctors have to see how they have to take it further," said Dr Kishore Singh, Director, Lok Nayak Hospital.
Showing solidarity support to agitating counterparts, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene and address the complete breakdown of law and order here.
"We had a meeting with Secretary (Health) to discuss our demands. Delhi government has approved for deputing marshalls by today itself. CCTV cameras will be placed at various locations of the hospitals and wards. Also, at Lok Nayak Hospital, we are facing a shortage of manpower. So we have requested the government to recruit more paramedical staff. Government has assured us that manpower will be strengthened within two months," Jena said.
"As of now, our representatives are waiting for minutes of the meeting. Accordingly, we will call off the strike," said Dr Jena. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Cong MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy to attend CLP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy (Congress MLA who had tendered his resignation), will attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:45 IST

Congress accuses centre of destabilising Karnataka govt

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winni

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Man claims to receive constant threats by locals to leave village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man claims that he is being forced to leave his village, Burqa near Sikandra Rao, along with his family members after receiving threats by locals who allegedly killed his father over a land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:40 IST

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe on illegal phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe some public officials who illegally tapped phone calls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:39 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court examines seized bikes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : A special NIA court on Monday examined two motorbikes and five bicycles seized in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is facing trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:32 IST

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged due to heavy rains, flight...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:29 IST

DMK raises NEET issue in Parliament, stages walk out

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit out at the Centre and staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament for rejecting two resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption to the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:28 IST

Tadvi suicide: Hospital received 4 ragging complaints but met...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Months after the suicide of Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life over alleged harassment and casteist abuse by senior colleagues, an RTI reply has made a shocking revelation that the hospital had received four ragging complaints in the past five years bu

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:27 IST

Amidst political crisis in Karnataka, parties go hunting for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, political parties have gone hunting for hotels and resorts to lodge their MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:25 IST

Trinamool stages walkout in Rajya Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Monday walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:24 IST

Tharoor uses cricketing analogy, says budget had no-balls...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Using a cricketing analogy to criticise the Union Budget, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday stated that the financial statement had unnecessary defensive strokes, dropped catches and was marred with quite a few no-balls instead of bold boundaries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:21 IST

WB: Middle-aged couple dies in major landslide in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): An middle-aged couple died in a major landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in Pubung Fatak on Monday.

Read More
iocl