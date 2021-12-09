Mamita Meher murder case: BJP demands removal of minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): The BJP Odisha unit staged a protest and marched towards the Odisha Assembly on Thursday demanding the removal of the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from the State Cabinet over his alleged involvement in the murder case of Mamita Meher.



The protest was led by BJP state president Samir Mohanty. The members of BJP raised slogans against the Biju Janata Dal-led Odisha government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After the police stopped the protesters near lower PMG, they continued with sit-in protest. However, the protest turned violent after the BJP tried forcibly jumping the barricade.

Later, the police resorted to lathi-charge. (ANI)

