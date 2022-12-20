Mamita Meher murder case: CID-CB to probe unnatural death of prime accused Gobind Sahu

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): The prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher kidnapping and murder case was found dead inside the Kantabanji Sub-Jail on Tuesday.

Crime Investigation Department (CID-CB) will enquire into the unnatural death of the prime accused, informed police officials.

Director general of police (DGP), Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal has ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over the enquiry into the unnatural death of Gobind Sahu, prime accused of Mamita Meher murder case, inside the Kantabanji Sub-Jail on Tuesday.



As per the State Police, "A team of CID-CB led by DSP Bijay Mallick and three other officers has left for Kantbanji to take over the enquiry. Other than the officers of CID-CB, the 10-member team has forensic and cyber experts and officers of photo bureau of State Police to assist with the investigation."

Gobind Sahu who was a prime accused in Kalahandi woman teacher Mamita Meher's kidnapping and murder case was lodged in Kantabanji Jail in Bolangir district. He reportedly hanged himself on the jail premises on Tuesday morning and was rushed to the sub-division hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On October 8 last year, the partially burnt body of a 24-year-old Mamita Meher found by the Odisha police in a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi.

The teacher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing. (ANI)

