Man accused in chain-snatching case jumps from 5th floor of Saket court, dies

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A man accused in a chain-snatching case allegedly jumped off from the fifth floor of Saket Court earlier on Tuesday. However, he was declared brought dead after being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Tayyab son of Nihal Khan, resident of Shahdara who was arrested in a chain-snatching case and was brought to the Court today.

DCP (South) Delhi, Vijay Kumar said, "He was arrested from the Sunlight Colony police station area and was being taken to be produced in court. "We have got CCTV footage and it is seen that he himself jerked the hand of constable and ran towards the iron- railing and jumped over."

"He was taken by the PCR vehicle to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," he added. (ANI)

