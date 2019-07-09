Man accused in chain-snatching case jumps off 5th floor of Saket court, dies

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A man accused in a chain-snatching case who jumped off the fifth floor of Saket Court earlier on Tuesday, was declared brought dead after being rushed to the hospital.

DCP (South) Delhi, Vijay Kumar said, "He was arrested from the Sunlight Colony police station area and was being taken to be produced in court. He tried to run away from the constable and jumped off the fifth floor of the Saket court."

"He was taken by the PCR vehicle to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," he added. (ANI)

