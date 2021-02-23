Man accused in R-Day violence spotted in Bathinda

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): A man wanted for his involvement in the Republic Day violence - Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, was recently seen at a rally in Punjab's Bathinda district.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest earlier this month.

The accused was seen sitting on the stage at a large rally that was attended by several people.

The case pertains to the violence that broke out in the national capital on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally.



Farmer groups protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws strayed from the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with the police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital.

Many also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Various teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell have been conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.

Several others have also been arrested by the Delhi Police in the case, including two earlier today.

One of the accused has been identified as 45-year-old Mohinder Singh from Satbari, Jammu. He is the president of the Kashmir United Front organisation and a key conspirator in the riot case at the red fort. The second accused is Mandeep Singh from Gole Gujral, Jammu, police said. (ANI)

