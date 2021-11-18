Man accused of chasing car of two models killed in road accident files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): Kerala High Court has sought the state government's view on an anticipatory bail plea filed by Syju M Thankachan, driver of the car that allegedly chased the car of two models just before the accident in which three people including these two women were killed.

Syju approached the High Court on Thursday for anticipatory bail and a Single Bench of Justice V Shircy considered the petition.

According to the police report, the car driven by Syju chased the car of models (former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala Runner-up Anjana Shajan) on the way back from the hotel where the models attended a DJ party, to the accident spot at Vyttila.



In the anticipatory bail plea, Syju's counsel said, "The petitioner (Syju) met Abdul Rahman at the hotel, who was an accused and driver of the car in which the models travelled. He was highly drunk. The car which he drove was at a speed while leaving the hotel."

"The petitioner advised the accused not to drive the car on account of the drunken condition of the accused. But he did not pay heed to it and left the hotel. Later on, the petitioner stopped his car after seeing the car pulled over by the roadside. He again tried to persuade the co-passengers not to permit the accused to drive the car since he was intoxicated and was driving at high speed," the bail plea read.

"On his way, the petitioner saw a bike lying on the side of the highway near Chakarapparambu. Immediately, he telephoned to the police control room. After informing the police, he came to the accident spot. Then he came to know the vehicle driven by the accused along with co-passengers met with the accident," it further read.

He came to know that the accused had made a statement that he tried to chase the vehicle and thereby lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the motorcycle resulting in the crash. The petitioner is innocent and has nothing to do with the tragic accident, the plea said.

"Syju apprehends that he will be arrested and put to third-degree methods. He is ready to co-operate with the investigation," it added. (ANI)

