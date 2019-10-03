Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Police has arrested a man accused of committing theft at the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal here.
The man, named Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma was accused of committing theft on May 16 at Goyal's residence, police stated.
Vishnu is in judicial custody now.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Man accused of committing theft at Piyush Goyal's residence arrested
ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:51 IST
