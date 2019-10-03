Man accused of committing theft at Piyush Goyal's residence arrested

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:24 IST

On Gandhi Jayanti: UP decides to release 150 convicts who have...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to release 150 convicts lodged in different jails across the state, who have completed their sentence but cannot be released due to the non-paym