Man accused of murder injured in police encounter in UP's Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): A person accused of murder was allegedly injured in a police encounter that took place in a residential society of Greater Noida near the Surajpur police station area on Friday.

As per information shared by Central Noida Additional DCP Ankur Aggarwal, the accused named Arjun was injured after being shot in the leg by the police in the early hours of Friday.

"The accused named Arjun killed a girl by slitting her throat with a knife after robbing her house a day ago," stated Aggarwal.



"Earlier today, he was being taken to the murder spot for investigation. On the way, he tried to escape by snatching the pistol of a police official. In an act of self-defence, the police shot the accused in the leg," he added.

The police further informed that the accused has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Further probe into the matter is underway.


