Man accused of murdering friend arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested a man accused of murdering his friend following a tiff over some minor argument. The incident took place at Virar area on Thursday night and the accused was arrested within 12 hours after he went at large.

The deceased is identified as Ketan Mandal who was employed at a private company while the accused Amit Tomar is an auto-rickshaw driver.

According to police, both were friends and were having a beer at the local shop close to the victim's house. However, soon they entered into some argument following which the accused punched several blows on the victim due to which he fell on the ground.

He was rushed to the hospital however he cannot be saved.

"Both were friends and were having drinks together. However, an argument erupted following which the accused gave several blows to the victim. He fell on the ground and started bleeding. He was rushed to the hospital however he cannot be saved," said Anil Dave, SI, Virar.

"The accused is arrested who is an auto-rickshaw driver while the victim was employed at a private company," he said. (ANI)

