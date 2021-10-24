Man accused of raping 6-year-old in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar arrested

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Delhi police on Sunday arrested the man accused of allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, Shweta Chauhan.

While speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, "Accused Suraj is 20-year-old and he is a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He is a utensil vendor. He had committed such a crime earlier too and FIR has been registered at Khayala Police station. In CCTV footage he could be seen trying to lure other children too but they did not go with him."

She added, "It was difficult to find him on basis of just a photo. We had a breakthrough when he was identified, but he go to know that the police is behind him and so he escaped. Our teams arrested him from Kalanaur, Haryana."



She further added, "The girl is stable. It was like a blind case, the perpetrator was neither a resident of the area nor worked there. We formed 7-8 teams and checked CCTV footage in the area. We found him in the footage and prepared copies of his pictures from the footage."

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Friday in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar. According to police, the girl was reportedly playing outside her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

A CCTV video had surfaced where the girl was seen following the accused in the market. (ANI)

