Man accused of raping British woman in Goa held in Karnataka

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 11 (ANI): A man accused of raping a British tourist in Goa was held in Karnataka's Hoskote, almost seven months after he escaped for the second time from jail in Colvale.

Ramachandran Yellappa was arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after a seven-month hunt across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, an official said.

Yellappa is accused of raping a British woman tourist in Canacona village in 2018.

According to a press release, a police spokesperson informed that Yellappa has said he escaped from Colvale jail last year after climbing the walls and slithering through drainage ducts.

"During the time he was on the run, he travelled across Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana doing odd jobs, including driving and working with his old associates, sometimes committing thefts and burglaries. He was careful to not remain in the same place for long and remained on the run," the spokesperson added. (ANI)