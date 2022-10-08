Man accuses police personnel of assault, moves court for registration of FIR

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A man has approached a court seeking the registration of an FIR against Delhi Police personnel who allegedly attacked him causing serious injuries.

The complainant alleged that his private parts were kicked many times causing serious injury for which he was operated upon in RML Hospital.

The complainant has sought a direction for investigation by a police officer of the rank of joint police commissioner as the proposed accused in the matter are police personnel.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ankur Panghal has listed the matter on November 1, 2022, for hearing.

The complainant has moved an application through advocate Manish Bhadouria seeking direction for registration of FIR under sections of molestation, robbery, and causing grievous injury including other sections.

It has been alleged that on August 1, 2022, at around 7 pm, the complainant along with his female friend was returning from Vaishali and going towards his home in Delhi's Maujpur.

It is stated that when the complainant and his friend crossed the Seemapuri underpass, suddenly one of the accused came on a scooty and blocked the way of the complainant and started beating him mercilessly.

Meanwhile, two other cops came in police uniforms. They caught both his hands and spread the legs of the complainant forcibly. Thereafter, the first accused attacked the complainant with kicks and punches, the plea alleged.



It is also alleged that the first accused intentionally kicked the testicles of the complainant three to four times and two other accused threatened to kill the complainant.

When the complainant pulled out his phone to call the number 100, they allegedly snatched his phone. When the complainant was tormented and in pain, all the accused threatened him to go or else he would be taken to the police station and implicated in a false case, the plea alleged.

It is also alleged that when the friend of the complainant took out her phone and tried to call at 100 number, the first accused twisted her hand and tried to snatch the key to the complainant's scooty. He also abused her and started misbehaving with her. Then the first accused dialled 100 number and made a false report about the incident.

It is stated that the complainant and his friend went to Seemapuri police station seeking police help and action against the accused persons, but no action was taken against the accused cops.

Despite the request, the complainant was not taken for any medical help. He thereafter called his friends to the police station and told them about the incident, who took him to GTB Hospital.

The complainant couldn't get his treatment at GTB Hospital and could not wait due to immense pain, so his friends took him to RML Hospital where he was given treatment and an MLC was prepared.

After the examination of the complainant, the doctor told him that he has a serious testicle injury due to which he has lost a lot of blood, for which he will have to be operated on immediately and during this, his life can also be lost.

After which the doctors made the complainant sign papers. In the papers, it was written that there is a high risk of losing life as there is a high probability that both the testicles of the complainant would be removed. Then the doctor took the complainant for the operation, in which the complainant suffered seven to nine stitches on his testicles and he was kept in the hospital for two more days for observation, the complaint stated.

It is alleged that not only an FIR was not lodged but the accused persons also pressurised the complainant to settle the matter.


