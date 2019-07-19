Man allegedly beaten up for refusing to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for refusing to chant Jai Shree Ram.

Speaking to media, the victim Imran Ismail Patel said, "I was going on my motorcycle when I was asked by a group of people to chant Jai Shree Ram. I was slapped and kicked by them."

"A man named Ganesh and his family saved me from them," he said.

Madhukar Sawant, Police Inspector, Begampura said, "A complaint was lodged by a man that he was beaten up and asked to chant Jai Shree Ram on Thursday night. We have registered a complaint under section 153 A...We will investigate the matter and only after that we could say anything. We will find out the truth and for this, we will analyze the facts and see that there is no politics involved in this incident."

Sawant said, "Those who have done this will be punished and if it is a false complaint then the man will also be punished as per laws".

"In the meantime, we request people not to believe in any rumours and maintain peace," he said. (ANI)

