Man allegedly kills family, self in Gurugram's Uppal Southend

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 01 : A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in their house in Uppal Southend area here on Monday.

"We found the dead body of Prakash Singh hanging from the fan, while the bodies of his wife Komal and kids - Aditya and Aditi - were lying on the ground in the room," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Karan Goyal.

The police arrived at the scene after the domestic help made a complaint that the family did not open the gate.

"A note was also recovered from Singh's pocket that said he was killing his family and no one should be held responsible for it. There were injury marks on the bodies of the kids and wife. Some weapons have been found, we are searching for more evidence," Goyal said.

"Singh was working in Sun Pharma, but he was not going to the office for some time. It is not clear yet whether he was fired or he resigned. More will be revealed in the investigation," Goyal added.

According to the neighbours, Komal had been running an NGO-like school for almost 7 years in the area.

