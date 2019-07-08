Man allegedly shot by unknown miscreant in Delhi

Seelampur (Delhi) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot by an unknown miscreant at his residence located in Seelampur here.

The deceased person has been identified as Noor Mohammad.



According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-East Delhi, police have detained a suspect in this case who was allegedly caught stealing a woman's purse during a function at Mohammad's residence, two days ago.



He allegedly gave a death threat to Mohammad when he was caught stealing at his residence.



Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

