Man alleges of being issued over-speeding challan despite driving within speed limit

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): While many traffic violators have been penalised with hefty amounts in last few days, a Delhi resident has alleged of having wrongfully issued an over-speeding challan despite driving within the permitted speed limit.

The penalty ticket has been issued for a violation that occurred during the last month, however, the information about the same was received by the complaint Arvind Kumar this month only.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kumar wrote that he was fined for over speeding vehicle on 21 August but when he verified the matter he found that his vehicle speed was 68 km per hour while 70 km per hour is allowed on NH-24.

He said that he has no issue in paying a challan but needed clarification from traffic police if driving within the speed limit is a crime.

Kumar in his tweet attached a picture showing his speed limit and challan details.

"On 21-8-19, you have issued a challan to me for over speeding but in picture my speed was 68 km/h while 70 km/h allowed on NH-24 kindly clarify to me is it an offence to drive vehicle within speed limit," he wrote in a tweet tagging Delhi Traffic Police and attaching several pictures.

The attached picture shows that he was fined Rs 400 for over speeding a vehicle from Akshardham to Sarai Kale Kahan near just before Yamuna Bridge towards the ring road.

Taking cognizance of Kumar's tweet, Delhi Traffic Police replied to him and asked him to send a complaint at an e-mail address.

"Sir, kindly mail your complaint at concerned branch email id in this regard," Delhi Traffic Police said. (ANI)

