Rajasthan Police with the accused in Alwar on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Alwar

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:43 IST

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Alwar city.
Speaking to media persons, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nazim Ali, said: "A man, who lived in a rented accommodation adjacent to the victim's house, allegedly barged into her house when her mother was not at home and raped her. When the younger sibling of the victim came back after playing, she found her bleeding and conveyed the matter to the man, who in turn threatened both of them of repercussions if they tell it to anyone."
"The younger sister then told her ordeal to her mother over the phone, following which she filed a complaint against the accused," ASP Ali added.
"Minor is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Her condition is stable. A case has been registered against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.
This comes a day after a man was awarded a death sentence by an Alwar court for raping and murdering a four-year-old girl. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:14 IST

Bihar: 2 local RJD leaders shot at in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Kanti area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:57 IST

Thunderstorm, lightning alert issued for Coastal Andhra: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh tomorrow (June 15).

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:57 IST

Fire breaks out at three garment factories in Ludhiana, no casualties

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at three garment factories on Noorwala road here on Friday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:43 IST

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here after the NDA was re-elected for the second term at the Centre.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:13 IST

Cyclone Vayu 'remains practically stationary,' says IMD

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea at 3:30 am on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:06 IST

WB: BJP worker 'shot dead by TMC goons'

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, named Saraswati Das, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:15 IST

KCR to personally invite Maharashtra CM for Kaleswaram project...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will personally invite Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Friday for the inauguration of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:06 IST

Delhi: Man shot dead outside his residence in Vikaspuri

New Delhi (India), Jun 14 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants outside his house in Vikaspuri area here.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:03 IST

Nigerian arrested for duping crores through herbal oil export trap

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): A Nigerian national staying in India illegally has been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly duping several people to the tune of crores on the pretext of helping people export a herbal oil to Ghana.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:49 IST

Mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag terror...

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag terror attack has arrived at his residence in Jaitpura village.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:23 IST

Heavy rains, tidal waves damage properties in Mangaluru's Ullal

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Heavy rains and tidal waves caused severe loss to properties, with many houses being damaged in the coastal city of Ullal in Mangaluru district in Karnataka on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:57 IST

WB: BSF seizes foreign birds in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 70 foreign birds which were smuggled to North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh.

