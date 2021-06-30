Man arrested for assaulting widowed daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his widowed daughter-in-law over a property dispute.

While speaking to ANI, Police Superintendent Dharamveer Singh said yesterday, "A viral video shows that the man tied his widowed daughter-in-law in chains, beat her up and tore off her clothes in Haldaur area."



"A case has been registered. The man named Brajesh has been arrested for beating up the woman over a property dispute," Singh said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)



