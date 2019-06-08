Man arrested for brandishing fake gun at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): State police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with brandishing a fake gun in the parking lot of Mumbai Airport yesterday.

Three other accused are still absconding.

An FIR was registered under Sections 506 (2) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 25 of Arms Act, 1959.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

