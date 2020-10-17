Man arrested for cheating, impersonating ACP in WBengal

Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], October 17 (ANI): One person has been arrested on Saturday in Durgapur of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district for defrauding people by pretending to be an Additional Commissioner of Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch.



The accused has been identified as Prasenjit Chatterjee.

According to Abhishek Modi, Deputy Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Station, the accused pretended to be an ACP and cheated people by offering them fake jobs in different states.

Several fake guns and Identity cards have been recovered from him, the senior police official said. (ANI)

