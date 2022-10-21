Man arrested for cheating women with fake profile on matrimonial site

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): One person was nabbed by the cyber crime team in an alleged case of cheating a number of girls in the name of marriage by creating a fake profile on matrimonial sites, officials said on Friday.

A 24-year-old woman filed a complaint regarding cyber fraud against the accused who asked for financial help on the pretext of his father's illness, to which the woman transferred him Rs 2 lakh, as per the police officials.

The accused has been identified as Bipin Kumar Jha alias Ashu Kumar Jha who claimed to be an Army officer.



"During the course of the investigation, the police team was able to extract details of the Bank Account wherein the cheated money was received. The said account was found in the name of Fajal Khan Kathat. He was arrested on September 17," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East Delhi Sanjay Sain.

It was further revealed during the interrogation that Fajal Khan's account was used only to receive money.

"W/SI Anuplata who is the IO case made a smart move to nab the accused Bipin Kumar Jha, by creating an account on the matrimonial site and contacting him over phone calls. It was revealed that the accused was hiding in Jaipur. The team was able to nab him on Thursday from a restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan on the basis of technical surveillance and smart policing. In search of his belongings, an Army uniform with accessories was recovered from him," said DCP North East Delhi.

The police official added on further interrogation it was found that the accused's father was an army officer. The accused also disclosed the names of some other victims, however, the same are being verified and probed into.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

