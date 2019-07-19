Man arrested for entering restricted area of Hindon Air Force Station

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A man was arrested on Friday for entering the restricted area of the Hindon Air Force Station here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Sahibabad, Rakesh Mishra, told ANI, "Mukesh was caught by IAF personnel and later handed over to the police."

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused at Sahibabad police station.

Mukesh was produced before a court which sent him to jail, the officer said.

"We are investigating the matter," Mishra added. (ANI)