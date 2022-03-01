Man arrested for murdering his girlfriend in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The special staff of the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Mehrauli on charges of murdering his girlfriend in a hotel in the national capital.

Police found the body of the girl lying in a hotel room, police informed. The boy was absconding since February 27.

During the investigation, police found that the accused who have been identified as Shivam Chouhan was in a relationship with the deceased for the past four years.



"They both came to the hotel in Delhi on February 25. We got a call about the incident on February 27 and found that the boy was missing. The Special Staff team got his mobile number but it was switched off. The team collected his whereabouts but could not get his address," police added.

Following the human efforts and technical surveillance, the team apprehended the accused in Mehrauli, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his crime and disclosed his relationship with the girl. He said that the girl was lying to him which led to a fight between them and he later banged her head on the floor due to which she died, police added. (ANI)

