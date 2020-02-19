Man arrested for rape bid on a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Irshad Wali said, "Victim's family filed a complaint against the accused. Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested."

" The case is registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

